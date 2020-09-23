NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man who was convicted of the ambush killing of two NYPD officers in the 1970s has been granted parole.

In 1971, NYPD officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini responded to what turned out to be a fake 911 call in Harlem. They were ambushed.

Jones was killed instantly with one shot. Piagentini was shot at more than 20 times, eventually dying.

Anthony Bottom was one of three members of the Black Liberation Army convicted in the killing. Bottom was granted parole on September 11, and may be released by October 20, if not sooner.

Piagentini’s widow had previously pleaded to the parole board to keep her husband’s killer behind bars. She responded angrily to news of the parole Wednesday, calling it a political decision.

“We are heartbroken to see another of Joe’s killers set free by politics. But more than anything else, we are angry,” Diane Piagentini said in a statement.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association also blasted the parole board’s decision.

“We are furious with the cowards and lunatics who claim to lead this state. Gov. Cuomo and the state legislature have spent years torturing crime victims, especially the hero families of fallen police officers. They knew that changing the parole guidelines would unleash more vicious killers like Anthony Bottom back onto our streets. They have chosen to stand with the murderers, cold-blooded assassins and radicals bent on overthrowing our society,” PBA President Pat Lynch said. “We have now seen 16 cop-killers released in less than three years. We will continue to see more unless New Yorkers wake up and speak out against the madness being done in their names.”

Herman Bell, another man convicted in the crime, was granted parole in 2018.

Some of Officer Waverly Jones’ family, including his son, said Bell was a changed man and deserved to be released. Much like Bell, supporters for Bottom say he’s expressed remorse and also deserves supervised release.

The third man convicted, Albert Washington, died in prison.

