CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Caught on camera, Crime, Highbridge, Local TV, New York, nyc gun violence, nyc shootings, shooting, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman caught on camera in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows him shooting a 21-year-old man in the leg.

It happened in broad daylight back on Aug. 24 near University Avenue and 167th Street in the Highbridge section.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City

Police said the suspect took off in a black sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York appDownload here.

Comments

Leave a Reply