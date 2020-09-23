NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman caught on camera in the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows him shooting a 21-year-old man in the leg.
It happened in broad daylight back on Aug. 24 near University Avenue and 167th Street in the Highbridge section.
Police said the suspect took off in a black sedan.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
