NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced another round of furloughs for New York City employees on Wednesday.
He said 9,000 managerial and unrepresented employees must take an unpaid week off between October 2020 and March 2021.
“These are people who have been working nonstop for months trying to protect all of you and look out for the whole city,” he said Wednesday. “It’s something very sad when the people who have worked this hard have to then sacrifice further, but that’s what’s call of all of us to do.”
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Delivers His Daily Coronavirus Briefing
The move is expected to save $21 million in an effort to bridge the city’s $9 billion deficit.
Last week, de Blasio announced a similar furlough for mayor’s office employees, including himself and first lady Chirlane McCray.
Without federal stimulus money from Washington or borrowing power from Albany, he warns the city may have to lay off 22,000 municipal workers.
