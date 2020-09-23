Comments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another college campus is canceling spring break.
Syracuse University has notified students of the changes.
Spring break was scheduled for March 14 through March 21.
RELATED STORY: Connecticut State Universities Cancel Spring Break
The campus newspaper “The Daily Orange” reports the spring semester will also start on Jan. 25, six days later than previously scheduled.
Classes will end on April 30.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.