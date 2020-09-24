NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More demonstrations are planned Thursday in New York City after thousands of protesters took to the streets last night.

They expressed anger and disappointment at the grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor’s death. Many said they’re filled with exhaustion from watching injustice repeat, but they’re not giving up.

Taylor’s name echoed last night from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

“I’m a little appalled, but it makes sense, because that’s exactly how they look at us — we don’t matter to them,” protester Alizae Powell told CBS2.

Thousands of people gathered on the Upper East Side and in Downtown Brooklyn, where they staged a die-in before marching over the Manhattan Bridge.

“It’s going to be a flashpoint for the election, and this is going to be a referendum on police brutality in America,” protester Ace Burns said.

Many in the crowd said they could not sit at home after learning the former Louisville police officers were not directly charged for Taylor’s death.

“Every person out here is emotionally and psychologically abused right now — traumatized,” Burns added. “So any action that you see or hear from this, understand it’s on behalf of people who are trying not to hurt and kill people.”

Police in riot gear stayed close as the crowds made its way off the bridge and up through Manhattan.

One father brought his two kids to the march, saying he wanted to help show them community in a time of pain and division.

“I feel sorry for the future, I feel for them, and I just want to make them aware. And I’m glad all races and all nationalities are banding together to come together to protest and fight for justice,” said Karega Atkinson.

“We all have the same red blood. We’re all humans. We should be treated like humans,” added 13-year-old Kiera Atkinson.

The NYPD said the protesters were generally peaceful, and there were no arrests or reports of vandalism

