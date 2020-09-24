Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A photograph of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The picture by renowned photographer Irving Penn was taken at his New York City studio just before Ginsburg left the city to take the oath of office.
It was featured in the October 1993 issue of Vogue magazine in an article titled “Justice For Women.”
A Brooklyn native, Ginsburg was the second woman in U.S. history elevated to the Supreme Court.
She served for 27 years.
