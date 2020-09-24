Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a food safety alert over mushrooms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the warning is for wood ear mushrooms.
There have been 41 cases of salmonella infections in 10 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
No deaths have been reported.
The mushrooms were sold to restaurants, not consumers.
Businesses are being asked to throw the mushrooms out and sanitize any surfaces they touched.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/salmonella/stanley-09-20/index.html.
