NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some church-goers in Rockland County may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Health officials say a person who attended masses at the Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship Church in New City tested positive for COVID-19.
The person attended the following masses while infectious:
- Friday, Sept. 18 — 7:30 – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 20 — 2 – 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 — 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Anyone who attended the following masses may need to quarantine should contact the Rockland County Department of Health by calling (845) 364-2997.
The health department says they are working closely with the church and will continue to offer updates to the public.
