LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot inside of a car.

According to police, that car with the victims inside of it was stopped in the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Avenue C in Linden on Sunday morning, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

Linden police said the call came in just before 10 a.m. CBS2 has learned firefighters who were sent to the scene treated the victims, who were later taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries.

Some people said shootings in the area are uncommon.

“It’s crazy what’s going on out here in these streets. I wouldn’t expect that to happen so close to home,” resident A.J. Williams said.

“It’s just sad. I hope people stop hurting each other,” another Linden resident said.

Linden police said a suspect was arrested later Sunday along Route 1 in Elizabeth. However, authorities were not commenting on who that person is and what their connection is to the shooting.

Police are also not releasing details about the victims, including an update on their condition and where they were shot, James reported.

