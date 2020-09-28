NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered and honored in Brooklyn.
A mural of Boseman was unveiled on Clarendon Avenue in East Flatbush on Saturday.
Kids from the community helped the artist, Kenny Altidor, with the project, recreating an image of the “Black Panther” star.
Altidor called the actor a real life hero.
“This guy’s a role model for the kids, and they love this guy. I’m so happy I was able to be the one to bring his tribute to the neighborhood in Brooklyn for everybody to come take pictures and bring something new to this great hero,” he said.
Boseman died in August after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He was 43 years old.
