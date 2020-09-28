ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop further cuts to the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election, in which mail-in ballots will be used more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by New York and other states.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, and we will vigorously and relentlessly protect that right.”
Last month, New York and other states filed a lawsuit against the administration, including the post master general, after massive cutbacks cause nationwide service delays.
“The president’s true intentions behind the postal service changes have been clear as day from the very beginning — to undermine the election in November,” James’ statement continued. “We will not stop doing everything in our power to uphold the rule of law and to protect our democracy, ensuring that all eligible voters who wish to cast a ballot in November can do so.”
