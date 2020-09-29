NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New York City students are heading back to school for the first day of in-person learning since the shutdown began in March.

The return comes as many teachers say schools still aren’t ready.

Kids in k-5 and k-8 buildings are the latest group to start in-person classes Tuesday.

The fresh start to their new normal comes just days after the principals union declared a unanimous vote of “no confidence” in Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, sharp criticism for their handling of the reopening.

On Monday night, the mayor said he’s confused about the action.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said. “The fact is that we have been working with that union. I’ve been talking to the president of that union daily lately. We’ve been acting on a number of their concerns.”

The union is now calling for the state education department to take control of city schools for the remainder of the pandemic. The department said it’s monitoring the reopening.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t control the education department, he said the state will intervene if needed.

“The numbers will show if there’s a problem, and then we’ll act accordingly,” he said Monday.

Schools: The New Normal

De Blasio said he would shut down schools if the infection rate averaged 3% over seven days.

On Monday, he reported citywide positive test results were 1.93% with at least 332 new COVID-19 cases.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said that’s too close for comfort.

“This couldn’t be any simpler, it couldn’t be simpler. Phase in, go all remote at the beginning,” he said.

Middle and high schools will start Thursday, but many say they’re not comfortable returning.

“I honestly don’t feel safe, because I think I’ve learned about the fact that there is actually a huge lack of ventilation in schools,” said high school senior Meril Mousoom.

“Many of our schools still lack the resources to open safely for in-person learning this week,” M.S. 839 Principal Michael Perlberg said. “Many of my colleagues are pressured to not speak up about the challenges they are facing for fear of retaliation.”

