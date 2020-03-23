CoronavirusNew York Officially Goes ‘On Pause,’ New Jersey Races To Meet Testing Demand
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As families and teachers begin turning living rooms into classrooms amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, parents across the Tri-State Area are sharing resources online to build and expand learning plans.

The New York City Department of Education is working to get families internet-enabled iPads to support remote learning. To request a device, parents can fill out an online form or call 718-935-5100 and choose Option 5 on the menu.

If your PTA maintains a listserve, blog or Facebook group, let us know on our Facebook page what resources you’ve already seen shared.

For an example, here’s a look at the list of links and resources shared among parents of students at the Academy of Arts and Letters (District 15-Brooklyn).

AUDIO BOOKS

CULTURE

HEALTHAND WELLNESS

NATURE

PERFORMING ARTS

FITNESS

SCIENCE

VISUAL ARTS

VISUAL ARTS – YOUNGER STUDENTS

VISUAL ARTS – MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS

VISUAL ARTS – OLDER STUDENTS

ZOOS

