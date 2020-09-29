CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old is facing murder charges following a triple shooting in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened back on July 26 in Cypress Hills.

Two teens — 16-year-old Kleimer Mendez and 18-year-old Antonio Villa – were killed, and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg.

Police arrested the 15-year-old suspect and 23-year-old Joshua Bonilla on charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

