NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens mother of three was shot and killed by a stray bullet that crashed through her bedroom window early Wednesday morning.

Police said Bertha Arriaga’s 14-year-old son was the one who discovered her dead.

The bullet entered a third floor window just before 1 a.m. on 34th Avenue and 92nd Street in Jackson Heights.

Police said it struck the 43-year-old victim in the head, killing her.

“She was sleeping, and she heard some noise on the street, and she got up from bed, she looked at the window, and that’s when she got hit,” Arriaga’s brother-in-law, Javier, told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. “My brother called me last night around 2 in the morning, and he told me that Berta — that was his wife’s name — he told me that Berta was laying on the floor with a lot of blood in her mouth.”

The couple’s three children were home, and their 14-year-old son thought Arriaga was choking. His father ran into the room and couldn’t comprehend what was happening until he saw the bullet hole.

“We’re trying to figure out why — why at that time, why suddenly, why at that time would she looked at the window?” said Javier Arriaga. “I don’t know who we should blame.”

Police received a 911 call about shots fired around the same time the son called. It’s unclear if the bullet was fired from the street or a nearby rooftop.

Neighbors told CBS2 it woke them up.

“Ugh, that sounds like a gunshot,” one person said.

“I hear it like that, like a firework,” said another.

Sources said Arriaga did not have a criminal record or anything to indicate she was a target.

Her family said she moved to America from Mexico 25 years ago for a better life and had been living in the building for 16 years.

“She worked really, really hard for the kids,” Javier Arriaga said. “She was always telling me, ‘My sons are going to go to the best schools.'”

Investigators put up posters asking for tips, and they’re examining the bullet to determine if it can be traced to any recent shootings or crime scenes.

Police are canvassing a wide area for surveillance video or anything to indicate where the shot was fired from.

