NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is addressing problems with absentee ballots after nearly 100,000 ballots were sent out with the wrong information.

Images started circulating on social media on Monday night of absentee ballots mailed to voters with the correct information, but the oath, or privacy envelope, inside addressed to a completely different person.

“A vendor used by the Board of Elections called Phoenix Graphics made an error on the Brooklyn ballot, both envelopes, meaning that many went to wrong names. If they were signed and sent in to people with mismatching names, they would be invalidated,” Williams explained. “New absentee ballot packages will be mailed this week and will be received very early next week.”

Williams says the vendor will cover the cost to pay for those replacement ballots.

Also creating confusion for voters, many have been receiving military absentee ballots, even though they are not in the military.

Confusion aside, the BOE said not to worry, absentee ballots and military ballots are the same and both are valid.

As for actually mailing those ballots back, in New York you’ll have to provide your own postage. The state Board of Elections told CBS2 depending on where you live, that might require more than one stamp.

