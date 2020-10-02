BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The president tweeted about their results just before 1 a.m. Friday, hours after hosting a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy said contact tracing was underway Friday morning. He urged anyone who attended the event to get tested.
“We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested,” he tweeted.
A RNC spokesperson told CBS2 the following safety protocols were taken for the event:
“The event site was professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to the event. The White House Medical Unit and U.S. Secret Service evaluated all attendees in order for them to gain access to the event,” the statement read. “Attendees tested negative for COVID-19 on the day of the event, completed a wellness questionnaire, and passed a temperature screening. Every guest was at least 6 feet from the president at all times.”
According to newly updated CDC guidelines, isolationTrusted Source is used to separate those infected with COVID-19 from those who aren’t.
Those in isolation need to stay home for at least 10 days after their symptoms begin and until their symptoms have improved and they have been without fever for at least 24 hours without fever reducing medications.
In the home, those in isolation should try and stay away from other members of the household.
“The idea is that you minimize contact with anyone else to limit spread of disease,” Dr. Dean A. Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California Davis, told Healthline. “So, stay at home during the isolation period, preferably in a separate bedroom from others in the household, use a separate bathroom if possible, and avoid all contact with other household members and pets.”
“Don’t share personal items like dishes or glasses. The only reason to leave the house is if you need to get medical care, and then wear a face covering if you can to avoid spread to others,” he added.
NO. They are in ISOLATION.
