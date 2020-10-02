BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The president tweeted about their results just before 1 a.m. Friday, hours after hosting a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy said contact tracing was underway Friday morning. He urged anyone who attended the event to get tested.

“We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested,” he tweeted.

We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19. Find your nearest testing location: https://t.co/JZg9mGpUuV. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 2, 2020

A RNC spokesperson told CBS2 the following safety protocols were taken for the event:

“The event site was professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to the event. The White House Medical Unit and U.S. Secret Service evaluated all attendees in order for them to gain access to the event,” the statement read. “Attendees tested negative for COVID-19 on the day of the event, completed a wellness questionnaire, and passed a temperature screening. Every guest was at least 6 feet from the president at all times.”

