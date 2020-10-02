Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating salmonella outbreaks tied to pets.
The cases involved bearded dragons and hedgehogs.
The CDC says 45 people across the country have become ill, including cases in New York and New Jersey.
Twelve people had to be hospitalized.
The CDC urges pet owners to wash their hands after touching or feeding their pet and avoid kissing or snuggling their pets.
For information on the outbreak linked to bearded dragons, click here. For information on the outbreak linked to hedgehogs, click here.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.