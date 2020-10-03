Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a break-in and attempted rape in the Bronx.
The NYPD says 31-year-old Marlon Alvarez was arrested Saturday morning.
Alvarez is accused of breaking into a building near Vyse Avenue and Freeman Street on May 30 and trying to rape a 15-year-old girl who was asleep in her bed.
The victim’s mother chased Alvarez out of the home after hearing her daughter scream. The victim was not injured.
Alvarez has been charged with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse and forcible touching.
