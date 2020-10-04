NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police continue to search for the man they believe stabbed another man to death on a Manhattan subway platform Saturday.

The suspect and victim allegedly got into an argument that turned physical, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the northbound J and Z platform at the Chambers Street station near City Hall.

Surveillance video released early Sunday shows the man police are looking for running along the platform.

Police say the suspect is a man with a light complexion, about 30-years-old, 5’5″ tall, 150 lbs. with long, black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to the NYPD.

Investigators said the victim, 20, started squabbling with the suspect before he was repeatedly slashed in both legs.

First responders rushed him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after the stabbing.

Investigators did not release the victim’s name.

The suspected homicide shut down train operations for at least eight hours.

Riders say what happened is heartbreaking and scary.

“We’ve got a 20-year-old, 14-year-old, 12-year-old, and I worry about that because they are my grandkids,” said Andrea Rodriguez.

“This is the world we live in. It’s getting crazier, stressful day by day,” said Selina Tricoche.

Police are still trying to figure out the motive for the stabbing.

Meantime, police have put posters with a picture of the suspect up around the area. There’s also a reward for up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

