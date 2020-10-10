CBSN New YorkWatch Now
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Jersey City man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2018.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says 21-year-old Darious Dickey was arrested Friday afternoon.

Dickey allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in a residential building on Ocean Avenue in Jersey City back in February 2018.

He has been charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

