NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman has died several days after she was struck by a police vehicle in the Bronx.
Monday afternoon, a marked police vehicle with its lights and sirens on was responding to a request for assistance at the Throgs Neck Bridge when they struck a female pedestrian at Wallace Avenue and Pelham Parkway.
The pedestrian, who police identify as 20-year-old Sofia Gomez, of the Bronx, was taken to Jacobi Hospital.
Gomez was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday evening.
