NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search continues for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Queens.
It happened Saturday night in Jamaica.
Earl Hall, 48, was hit and killed by a 2016 Ford Mustang GT on Linden Boulevard near Bedell street, about one block from his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hall’s family said he was on his way to the store. His sister and mother told CBS2 they heard the impact.
“It was so hard that I thought another car hit another car,” Hall’s sister Letoya Cyrus said. “I’m sad. I’m a lot of things. Like I said, I’m numb, but I’m angry right now.”
MORE: NYPD Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run In Queens Involving Allegedly Stolen Ford Mustang
Police said the driver, after hitting Hall, got out of the Mustang and fled the scene in another vehicle that picked him up.
The Mustang was reported stolen shortly before the crash, according to police.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.