NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information on outdoor dining in the five boroughs.
Electric and propane heaters moved a step closer to becoming legal for restaurants with a bill just approved by a City Council committee.
Restaurant owners have complained about restrictions on propane.
The entire City Council will vote on the bill Thursday.
