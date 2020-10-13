COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSNewYork) – A suspect in the shooting death of a former New Jersey high school football player will be arraigned in Columbus, Ohio.

Chase Meola, 23, was killed early Sunday morning near the Ohio State campus, where he was a student.

Kintie Mitchell, Jr., 18, is now charged with his murder.

Police say it stemmed from some kind of altercation after some people were asked to leave a house party.

Back home, those who knew Meola are shocked and grieving.

“I mean it’s just so horrible. Everybody is just so upset. Everybody loved Chase so much. He was such a light,” Meola’s friend Austin L. said.

“That was Chase. Whenever you saw Chase, he had a big smile on his face,” said Mahwah High School former head football coach Jeff Remo.

“Yeah, and he was just always full of excitement, full of life, and full of energy,” said Mahwah High School head football coach Christopher Diaz.

Hundreds attended a vigil for Meola in Columbus on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has collected more than $60,000. Meola’s family says it will be used for a scholarship fund.

