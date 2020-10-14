NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The winless Jets will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 6.
Head coach Adam Gase announced during his press conference Wednesday that Darnold will miss the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Veteran Joe Flacco will get his second consecutive start.
Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg shared the news:
Sam Darnold will be OUT for Sunday's game against Miami and Joe Flacco will start.
— Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) October 14, 2020
Darnold suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 4 contest against the Denver Broncos and missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals as a result. In his stead, Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 20 yards while being sacked twice.
For Flacco, his job won’t be made any easier this week following the team’s release of disgruntled veteran running back Le’Veon Bell late Tuesday night.
