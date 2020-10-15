Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Paterson Board of Education is extending remote-only learning until at least Jan. 19, 2021.
The board approved the plan Wednesday night, saying they would reassess the situation on Dec. 15.
Data from the New Jersey Department of Health showed 16 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks linked to in-school transmission since August.
Some of those cases were in Passaic County, where several schools switched from hybrid learning to remote-only.
