NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray says she is not running for Brooklyn borough president.
Ending months of speculation, McCray said she would instead focus on the city’s recovery from the pandemic.
McCray was appointed to lead Thrive, the city’s mental health initiative, and has faced criticism for the price tag.
