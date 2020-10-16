NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says the department is staying focused and balanced when it comes to enforcement in the city’s COVID hot spots.
This comes as he takes the heat for how the department is cracking down.
Speaking to FOX 5, Shea also said more officers have been testing positive for the coronavirus lately.
“We’re also seeing an uptick within the NYPD, and we’re watching it very closely and it’s actually, you know, the Bronx is where we’re seeing internally,” Shea said. “I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to do everything possible to keep ourselves safe and also to keep the public safe. So masks, social distancing.”
Police say 54 uniformed members and 18 civilian members are currently out sick and have tested positive for COVID-19.
