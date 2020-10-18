Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re in for another classic fall day to wrap up the weekend! Some more clouds will stream in as the day goes on, but we stay dry with a good amount of sunshine. After a cold start, temps will climb into the low 60s this afternoon.
Partly to mostly skies will prevent temps from dropping as much tonight, so widespread frost is not expected again. Temps will drop into the low 50s for the city and 50s for the suburbs. Some patchy fog is possible by daybreak.
Monday will feature more in the way of cloud cover, but most will continue to stay dry. The exception would be areas far N&W, closer to a stalled frontal boundary to the west. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, but even there… much of the day looks fine. Temps will jump yet again, into the mid 60s.
The warming trend continues into midweek and we’ll be in the low 70s by Wednesday!
