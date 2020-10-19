NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are the investigating how a Manhattan teenager ended up falling to his death from an apartment complex early Monday morning.

His body was found near West 43rd Street and Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, very mysterious circumstances surround how the 13-year-old died. He lived on the 20th floor of the building with his family and that’s where he was, when he plunged to his death from the balcony at around 6 a.m.

Sources said the boy’s mother and sister were both inside the apartment at the time. They told officers the boy was on the terrace and believed he was doing homework.

When first responders arrived they found the teen on the sidewalk and say his injuries were consistent with those of a fall.

Police said it’s unclear if the teenager slipped or if he may have jumped.

Neighbors were also wondering what led to such a tragedy.

“I don’t think there are any words. It’s bad,” one said.

“He’s very young, but it doesn’t matter. I mean, it’s just a tragedy. But I’m wondering how he fell because our terraces are high,” resident Mary Smith added.

Police told Fan the investigation into the 13-year-old’s death will continue. As of Monday afternoon they do not believe foul play was involved, but are not ruling it a suicide, either.

