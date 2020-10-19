Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene of a triple shooting in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. near on Jerome Avenue at North Street in the Fordham Heights section.
Three people were shot inside a building. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
So far, there’s no information about the circumstances of the shooting.
