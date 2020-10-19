Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The coronavirus pandemic has many commuters rethinking their ride. But what do you do if you already have money on a MetroCard?
For pay-per-ride, the MTA says the value will remain on your card until the expiration date. If it expires, you can transfer the balance to a new card.
You have up to a year after expiration to transfer the balance at a booth, vending machine or by mailing it in to MetroCard customer claims. A replacement card will be issued for the remaining value.
There are no cash refunds.
