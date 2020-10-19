NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Video shows a confrontation between a store security officer and a shoplifting suspect.
It happened Sept. 29 in a clothing store in Crown Heights.
The man threated the officer with a knife, then ran off. But within 10 minutes, police say the same man held up a cell phone store, showing a knife before stealing $140.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Stimulus Package Update: As Unemployment Claims Climb, Have Both Sides Found Common Ground?
- 19-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Men Wounded In Bronx Shooting
- CBS2 Gets Action In Astoria, But Loud Car Meet-Ups Continue In Another Part Of Queens
Another robbery earlier in the month also targeted a phone store.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.