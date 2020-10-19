Breaking News3 People Shot In Fordham Heights Section Of The Bronx
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Paterson, New Jersey was the brother of Fetty Wap.

The famous rapper is originally from Paterson.

He posted a picture on Instagram remembering his brother, Twyshon Depew.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed on Lawrence Street on Thursday night.

So far, no arrests have been made.

