PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Paterson, New Jersey was the brother of Fetty Wap.
The famous rapper is originally from Paterson.
He posted a picture on Instagram remembering his brother, Twyshon Depew.
The 26-year-old was shot and killed on Lawrence Street on Thursday night.
So far, no arrests have been made.
