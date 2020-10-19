NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn congregation planning a Hasidic wedding that state officials expected 10,000 people to attend Monday has announced it will no longer go on as planned.
A statement sent Sunday from the Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar said the wedding will only be open to “close family members.”
As first reported Friday, according to flyers obtained by CBS2, the grandchild of Satmer Grand Rebbe Zalman Leib Teitlebaum is to be married.
MORE: Hasidic Wedding Scheduled For Monday In Williamsburg Could Test Resolve Of COVID Enforcement
The state and city sheriff’s departments served an order Friday night asking the congregation to cancel or postpone the wedding unless it is limited to 50 people.
Officials were worried a large crowd would cause a new spike in COVID-19 infections.
MORE: Williamsburg Congregation Ordered To Cancel Or Postpone Hasidic Wedding If Not Limited To 50 People
“It was outside of the target red or orange or yellow cluster zone, but the information that our investigation revealed was that upwards of 10,000 individuals were planning to attend,” said Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The congregation said the wedding was planned with “COVID-19 regulations in mind,” and “appropriate guidelines,” were going to be followed.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Stimulus Package Update: As Unemployment Claims Climb, Have Both Sides Found Common Ground?
- Deadline For Vehicle Inspections, Registration Renewals Extended In New York
- Churches Remain Closed In New York City’s Coronavirus Hot Zones Following Judge’s Ruling
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
I am creating an honest wage from home 3000 Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year agone i used to be unemployed during a atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis i used to be endowed these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody, Here is I started……. Read More
I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I am using an online business. Here what I do.for more information simply open this link thank you…Read More