NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least eight people were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.
The flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Monday on East 140th Street between Cypress and Jackson avenues in Mott Haven.
Video showed huge flames and smoke shooting out the windows of one apartment.
One person was seriously injured, four others suffered minor injuries, and three firefighters were also hurt battling the flames.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.
