NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead following a police officer-involved shooting on Long Island.
Suffolk County police said they were investigating a domestic incident on Towne Woods Road in Coram at around 5:40 p.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.
There was no word whether or not he was armed, or exactly who fired the shots.
