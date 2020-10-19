NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were battling a major fire in the Bronx on Monday night.
Flames broke out just after 8 p.m. at a bike shop on White Plains Road near 228th Street in the Wakefield section of the borough. It reached four alarms just after 10:30 p.m. More than 160 firefighters were on scene.
Video shows heavy smoke billowing out of the one-story building, as dozens of firefighters work to put out the fire, which was disrupting service on northbound “2” trains. Shuttle buses were being provided as an alternate.
The FDNY said one firefighter suffered a minor injury, adding there was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.
