CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the site where multiple mutilated bodies were found several years ago.

Now, a Long Island park is getting some renovations to make it more family friendly and to deter criminal activity, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Wednesday.

Back in 2017, four bodies were found in Central Islip Community Park. The victims, who ranged in age from 16-20, were violently murdered at the hands of street gang MS-13.

The killings happened amongst security cameras, soccer fields, and a playground.

Local officials recently announced they are renovating some of the area.

“A lot of those trees are going to be cleared. It’s not a particularly safe area when you have that huge amount of vegetation. Where you don’t have that line of vision, the police are always complaining about that,” Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

A turf field will soon be added.

“This is the way we fight back against gangs. This is the way we get our young people involved,” Assemblyman Phil Ramos said.

“This is our first turf field and I’m not sure if people understand, but the benefit to turf is there’s no fertilizer, no water, very little maintenance, and it’s a whole new venue for the Town of Islip,” Parks and DPW Commissioner Thomas Owens said.

So, who is going to pay for it?

“A half a million dollars came from New York state through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York and the remaining funds will be allocated from the town’s Capital Fund Program,” Carpenter said.

Local residents were happy to hear the news.

“I think it will be good for the kids. It’ll give the kids a place to go,” Dottie Damato said.

“Bringing something good out of something bad,” another woman added.

Officials estimate by 2022 the turf field will be completed, with other improvements to come.

