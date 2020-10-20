NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey and Connecticut now have coronavirus infection rates high enough to qualify for the Tri-State Area’s travel advisory list.

There were around 1,200 new positive cases Monday in New Jersey. That number has nearly doubled since last month.

With cases soaring, the website COVIDActNow.org classifies several counties, including Essex, at risk of an outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is not at hospital bed capacity like it was in the spring, but he’s concerned.

“Our numbers are going up over the pst several weeks. We’re battling this,” he said Monday night. “The fatigue is showing itself in that reality, and we’ve got to ask folks to hang in there, fight through this.”

#COVID19 test positivity rate at @UnivHospNewark now > 4%. Hospitalizations are also up. And last week, we had our first death from complications of COVID in months. Please be vigilant and distance, mask up 😷, and avoid gatherings. Our second wave has begun. pic.twitter.com/Y8NXdJpVxs — Shereef *VOTE NOW* Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) October 19, 2020

The president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark tweeted that the facility’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now greater than 4%.

The Garden State technically qualifies for the area’s travel advisory list, where travelers from states with rising infection rates must quarantine for two weeks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the situation in New Jersey a problem, but said you can’t limit access within the Tri-State.

“It would be seriously disruptive to the economy,” he said Monday. “You can’t do border patrol with New Jersey and Connecticut.”

Connecticut would also qualify for its own quarantine list. Gov. Ned Lamont wants to ease the advisory rules so fewer states are on the list.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says he is willing to redraw the red zone lockdown lines in problem COVID-19 areas. His concession came after a virtual meeting with Jewish leaders.

“If you know certain activities are going to be curtailed, which we believe have been significant generators, than we can do ever more,” he said.

On Monday night, inspectors visited the wedding site of the Satmer grand rabbi’s grandchild in Williamsburg. After much speculation it would be a 10,000-person spectacle, the community agreed to have an in-person, family-only celebration for 50 people.

“We don’t want to be disrespectful. We’re all here to get along with each other. But we just need to make sure that we do that in a safe manner,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison.

With total hospitalizations up in 39 states, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned, “We have two to three months ahead of us. I think this will probably be the hardest part of the pandemic.”

While commuters to New York will not need to quarantine, local leaders are urging people to avoid leisure travel.

