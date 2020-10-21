NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least a dozen people are injured following a serious crash involving an elementary school bus in Orange County, New York.

Police say four of the victims are in critical condition.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Little Britain and Beattie roads in New Windsor.

Serious accident in #NewWindsor on Rt-207 WB at Beattie Rd, stopped traffic back to Toleman Rd #traffic https://t.co/cLJ9IKsg5n — Total Traffic NYC (@TotalTrafficNYC) October 21, 2020

The bus was transporting students from Little Britain Elementary School, which is part of the Washingtonville district.

Police said there were 10 children on board at the time.

Local Assemblyman Colin Schmitt tweeted about the crash, saying, “God lift up all impacted.”

Please say a prayer for the young students involved in a serious bus accident in New Windsor. Our first responders are doing heroes work this morning. God lift up all impacted. — Colin Schmitt (@colinschmitt) October 21, 2020

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.