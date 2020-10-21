BreakingAt Least A Dozen Injuries Reported After Elementary School Bus Crash In New Windsor, N.Y.
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — At least a dozen people are injured following a serious crash involving an elementary school bus in Orange County, New York.

Police say four of the victims are in critical condition.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Little Britain and Beattie roads in New Windsor.

The bus was transporting students from Little Britain Elementary School, which is part of the Washingtonville district.

Police said there were 10 children on board at the time.

Local Assemblyman Colin Schmitt tweeted about the crash, saying, “God lift up all impacted.”

