CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s been a stunning arrest in Suffolk County.

Dr. William Spencer, a respected lawmaker, has been arrested on charges he tried to trade pills for sexual favors.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Legislator William Spencer is fondly known as “Doc Spencer” to his constituents and patients. He’s a medical doctor and a fixture in Suffolk County politics.

But Wednesday, he is a criminal defendant after an arrest for allegedly trading drugs for sex.

Spencer appeared before a judge virtually Wednesday morning after a drug sting by the DEA and Suffolk DA allegedly caught him trading oxycodone pills for sex with a prostitute.

“He was caught in the act of attempting to sell oxycodone for sex with whom he believed to be a prostitute,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Spencer was arrested Tuesday in a parking lot in Elwood. Officials say he was not the original target of the DEA task force operation.

“During that investigation, it because clear to us that Legislator Spencer was in contact with a prostitute,” Sini said.

Spencer is a leading voice against opioid abuse, a champion of county legislation to improve education and keep tobacco energy drinks and other stimulants away from minors.

Suffolk Legislators respond to arrest of @docspencer18

“The allegations being made …are extremely serious. We have very little information, and at this time, I will not be making any further statement. Our thoughts are with his wife and children during this difficult time.” — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) October 21, 2020

“The allegations being made against Legislator William Spencer are extremely serious. We have very little information, and at this time, I will not be making any further statement. Our thoughts are with his wife and children during this difficult time,” said Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco.

GOP county leaders are calling for Spencer to resign, calling this a sad and astounding betrayal of trust.

Spencer will be released on bail. He has to turn in his passport and legal firearm.

