NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers on Friday introduced new legislation to protect nursing homes and long-term care facilities from a second wave of COVID-19.
Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Josh Gottheimer announced the measure, which has support in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
The Nursing Home Pandemic Protection Act would require facilities to report potential outbreaks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in real time and have a crisis plan in place.
“Crisis plans also have to include staffing plans, communications with family members, which we saw tragically break down, and have enough personal protective equipment on hand,” Booker said.
New Jersey reports long-term care facilities in the state have had more than 7,000 deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.
