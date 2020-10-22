NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a night of deadly gun violence in New York City.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, nearly a dozen people were shot and three of them died.

One deadly shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Hawthorne Street near Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn.

Police say six people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Hawthorne St. in Brooklyn, including a 23-year-old man who died. The NYPD is searching for at least 3 men who drove off in a white sedan. This is one at least six shootings in NYC since last night. More on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/dOGE4nCyua — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) October 22, 2020

Police said six people were shot in a drive-by shooting. A 23-year-old man, who was shot in the chest, did not survive.

The victims were all in their 20s.

Investigators combed the area, marking bullet casings on the ground.

Police said the group was standing outside when a white Infinity sedan with at least three men in the car fired and then drove off.

The search continues for the suspects.

Another deadly shooting happened about an hour earlier in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police were called to Herkimer Street near Rochester Avenue to find a 28-year-old man shot multiple times. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital but did not make it.

It was a busy night for the NYPD, who also responded to a drive-by shooting on Anderson Avenue in the HIghbridge section of the Bronx.

That’s where police found 23-year-old Aaron Santiago shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are also searching for the suspects in separate shootings in Briarwood, Inwood and Tremont.

The NYPD reports a 92% increase in shootings this year compared to last.

