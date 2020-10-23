CBSN New YorkWatch Now
New York City Election Observers Corp Will Report Instances Of Voter Intimidation, Suppression, Harassment
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new effort to protect voters.

It’s called the New York City Election Observers Corp.

He says volunteers will be recruited to serve as nonpartisan observers outside poll sites on Election Day.

They’ll look for any instances of voter intimidation, suppression or harassment.

If they find any, they’ll report it to staff, who will then coordinate with law enforcement.

