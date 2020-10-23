Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the Manhattan real estate market.
According to StreetEasy, the median rent has fallen below $3,000. That is the lowest price since 2011.
The third quarter of 2020 also marked the first time since 2010 that Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens all recorded year-over-year rent declines.
StreetEasy says renters are no longer willing to pay the so-called “commute premium” of living in Manhattan, because so many people are working from home.
