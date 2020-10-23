CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify three suspected burglars caught on camera behind a home on Staten Island.

It happened at a home near Bertha Place and Hillcrest Road around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

According to police, a 76-year-old woman heard a noise and discovered the three suspects on the first floor. All three ran away when she confronted them.

The suspects left empty-handed, but broke a second floor window, which police said they used to get inside.

(credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply