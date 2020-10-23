NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify three suspected burglars caught on camera behind a home on Staten Island.
It happened at a home near Bertha Place and Hillcrest Road around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
According to police, a 76-year-old woman heard a noise and discovered the three suspects on the first floor. All three ran away when she confronted them.
The suspects left empty-handed, but broke a second floor window, which police said they used to get inside.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
