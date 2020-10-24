CHICAGO (AP) — Brian White scored in extra time and the New York Red Bulls salvaged a 2-2 tie against the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

White scored off a scrum in front in the 91st minute.

Chicago (5-8-6) appeared to take control of the match when Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 72nd minute for a 2-1 lead.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Robert Beric tied it 1-all for the Fire in the 51st with a short tap-in near the right post off a feed from Boris Sekulic.

Kyle Duncan scored in the 39th minute to put the Red Bulls (8-8-4) up 1-0. After taking a pass from Jared Stoud, Duncan faked right, planted and then fired the ball with his left foot into the right side of the net.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.