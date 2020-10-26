NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked a man at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. last Tuesday on a northbound 6 train.
Police said the suspects boarded the train at the Hunts Point station and asked the 27-year-old victim, “What are you looking at?”
The victim told police he replied, “Nothing.”
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo: COVID-19 Infection Rates Decreasing In New York Micro-Clusters
- Do New Jersey Residents Working From Home Still Have To Pay New York Income Taxes?
All three men got off the train at the Elder Avenue Station, where the suspects allegedly starting hitting the victim with an unknown object.
Police said the victim suffered a severe head injury and was hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.